RELAX! - Propolis & and Honey Soothing Moisturizer

An oil-free, non-comedogenic, 98% natural moisturizer for Compromised and Sensitive skin. Honey, Propolis and Aloe Vera hydrate, heal and soothe the skin. BenefitsThis cream is infused with Aloe to soothe and moisturize, and enhanced with Honey and Propolis to provide antibacterial benefits as well as Honeysuckle Extract to calm inflammation. Great for people who don't normally use a moisturizer because it's a water-based cream! Propolis Extract protects the skin and supports the hygienic conditions on its surface. It is a perfect choice for either day or night! Skin TypesHow to ApplyGently massage product into clean skin as often as needed. Beauty TipsRecommended for someone that has never used a moisturizer before and for skin that does not tolerate a lot of ingredients. Mix with 911 Pro Gel to treat any sensitivity. Use after shaving to reduce redness. IngredientsKey Ingredients: The Full List of Ingredients: Aqua (Water), Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Alcohol, Sorbitol, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycerin, Honey Extract, Lonicera Japonica (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Sodium Polyacrylate, Tocopheryl Acetate (Vitamin E), Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Propolis Extract, Phenethyl Alcohol, Cimicifuga Racemosa (Black Cohosh) Root Extract, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder (Aloe Vera), Lactic Acid, Lonicera Caprifolium (Honeysuckle) Flower Extract, Sodium Lactate. *Fragrance Ingredients Include: (Limonene, Linalool, Eugenol, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol).For more detailed information on ingredients please visit our Ingredient Dictionary.