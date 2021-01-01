Relaxed-fit chambray shirt

Less buttoned up, more low-key... Introducing the new shirt collection. Whether you're wearing it unbuttoned over your favorite tee, as a swim cover-up or just with jeans, our relaxed fit shirt makes any outfit feel that much cooler. As our longest, most oversized silhouette, it's meant to fit loose for an easy, laidback vibe. And it's the details that make this shirt truly special—like the custom label and seams that are beautifully finished from the inside out, so the sleeves are essentially made to be rolled. Plus, it's crafted in our comfy chambray cotton that's not too light and not too dark (so it goes with everything). By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.