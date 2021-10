DescriptionWomen's hooded, heavyweight thermal shirt for everyday warmth.It doesn't get cozier than this women's thermal Carhartt shirt. The chunky waffle knit is cut with drop shoulders and a relaxed fit, so it layers easily over tees. Slip cold hands into the two large front pockets, and pull on the roomy hood for extra coverage. Features10.3-ounce, 100% cotton waffle knitDrawstring hood for added coverageDrop shoulders for comfortTwo lower front pocketsImported