Lee Relaxed Fit Jeans, 14 , Green

Lee Relaxed Fit jeans were redesigned with comfort in mind, featuring the same great fit in updated washes, premium fabrications and more stretch, so you'll look and feel comfortable all day. Relaxed fitSits just below the waistStraight leg with 16Â½" openingFlex stretch waistband5-pocket stylingButton-and-zip flyBiscotti, Regal: 98% Cotton, 2% SpandexNiagara: 60% Cotton, 21% Rayon, 17% Polyester, 2% SpandexRose: 98% Cotton, 2% SpandexRegal: 98% Cotton, 2% SpandexBiscotti: 98% Cotton, 2% SpandexRouge: 98% Cotton, 2% SpandexMisses Average: 31" InseamMisses Short: 29" InseamMisses Long: 33" InseamPetite: 28" InseamPetite Short: 26Â½" InseamCare: WashableCountry Of Origin: Imported