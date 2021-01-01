Relaxed Piper Crop Jeans - Market - 2 - Also in: 4, 8, 0

The easy straight-leg silhouette of NYDJ\'s Relaxed Piper Crop Jeans is so flattering, especially combined with our signature no-gap higher rise that hits at the natural waist. It\'s also laid back and fun-just the jean you want to wear with tanks and tees as the weather warms up. Lift Tuck® Technology helps create a smoother fit in front using our proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design. Features four-pocket styling, a non-functional zipper accent above the right front pocket and a zip fly with button closure.