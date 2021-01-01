Relax in the loose-fitting Lucky Brand Relaxed Shirt featuring a boxy structure and front pocket. Tuck it in, tie it at the waist, or layer it over a tank - the styling options are endless. Relaxed-fit. Patterned in a classic plaid. Spread collar. Front button closure. Chest patch pocket. Long sleeves with button cuffs. Shirttail hem. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Machine wash. Imported. Measurements: Length: 29 in Chest Measurement: 42 in Sleeve Length: 24 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4-6). Please note that measurements may vary by size.