Theory Relaxed Silk Wrap Blouse

Luminous silk blouse, with a relaxed wrap silhouette. Surplice neckline Cap sleeves Self-tie drawstring waist Silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25 from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Ivory. Size: Large.