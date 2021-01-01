Relaxed Trouser Pants In Plus Size - Warm Sand - 24W - Also in: 22W, 14W, 18W

Planning a relaxing getaway? You\'ll want to pack the Relaxed Trouser Pants in Plus Size in Stretch Twill by NYDJ. Laid-back details, from a detachable cotton cord belt to playful frayed hems, give these bottoms a definite "vacation time" vibe. The fit is also on the more relaxed side but still flattering thanks to our Lift Tuck® Technology that uses a proprietary slimming panel with a patented criss-cross design to smooth and support curves. Finished with a zip fly, hook-and-bar waist closure, front slash pockets and back welt pockets.