The MONROW Relaxed V-Neck Tee is a go-to classic. The modest V-neckline adds a flirty element and the flowy waistline looks great loosely tucked into jeans or sweats. V-neckline in a short sleeve design. Traditional straight hemline in a relaxed fit. Seamed detail down the spine. 50% cotton, 50% modal. Machine wash, tumble dry. Made in USA. Measurements: Length: 25 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.