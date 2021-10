Relaxed & tapered pants by Rolla's crafted from 100% cotton. Fitted with pockets to the sides and at the back. Finished with a button and zip closure to the front. Finished with cropped hems. Content + Care. 100% Cotton Machine wash Imported Size + Fit. Measurements taken from size 32 Rise: 10" Inseam: 26" Leg opening: 6.5"