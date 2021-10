The axolotl is a relaxolotl because it sleeps and relaxes. Axolotl are pets for anyone who loves the Mexican salamander. A funny word joke for friends who find axolotl cute animals. Funny Relaxolotl for every Axolotl fan a funny word game. Cute kawaii animal for girls who love the pink salamander. For men and women who love the cute animal. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem