Who says you can't teach an old bag new tricks? This very special Coach Remade design is crafted of raw materials salvaged from pre-owned bags at our Coach Repair Workshop to create something completely new. Maximizing the life of our leather-and minimizing landfill waste-this one-of-a-kind Valet Tray is a great way to organize essentials at home in the office or on the go and reflects our commitment to rethinking and reducing our impact on the planet. (And proves that some things are even better the second time around.) Coach Remade Valet Tray - Women's - Grey