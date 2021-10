What It Is: A potent blend of purifying and nutrient-rich oils that unclogs and visibly minimizes pores without stripping away moisture, keeping skin smooth and balanced. Key Ingredients: - Salicylic Acid: Unclogs, clarifies and minimizes the look of pores. - Rose Hip, Argan & Meadowfoam Oils: Strengthen skin's barrier and help balance moisture levels. - Sea Buckthorn: Reduces visible redness and irritation. Free Of. - Parabens - Phthalates - Sulfates - Gluten - Mineral oil - Animal byproducts (