Remember Honor Firefighters Patriots In Memory New York City Premium T-Shirt

Remember Honor Firefighters Patriots In Memory. Never forget our firemen and firewomen. Firefighters heroes and patriots. New york city 2001, 20th anniversary. Patriot tee for men, women, dad, mom, brother and sister to remeber all the heroes. In memory and honor of the deceased firefighters in New York 2001 Commemoration day for the fallen heroes who risk their lives everyday. Thanks for all the fire department, the rescue firefighter crew, Firemen and firewomen team. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.