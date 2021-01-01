Remi Knit Dress

Constructed from a unique stretchy woven, our spice colored Remi dress is timeless and architectural. Deep cutouts on each side create a sultry feeling for this elegant dress, while slim straps and an ultra-high neck give it a classic look. With wrap around detail that's made of layered fabric, this dress features ties that come together at the waist in a structured manner. Remi is adjustable and just as comfortable as she is beautiful-she was designed to be worn from morning until night. 56% Linen, 44% Rayon Dry Clean Imported