Urban Renewal Remnants Crepe Beach Pant

Vintage remnants beach pants by Urban Renewal crafted using recycled materials. Flowy silhouette in a crepe fabric and fitted with an elasticated waistband. About Urban Renewal Remnants. Urban Renewal pieces made in the USA Sustainably up-cycled garments that have been made from sourced remnant materials Each piece has been crafted from small-batch fabric rolls and is exactly as pictured Content + Care. Rayon Machine wash Made in the USA Size + Fit. Model is 5'9" and wearing size Small Measurements taken from size Small Rise: 13.5" Length: 40" Inseam: 29" Waist: 26" Leg opening: 13"