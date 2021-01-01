superdown Remy Bandeau Pant Set in White. - size M (also in L, S, XL) superdown Remy Bandeau Pant Set in White. - size M (also in L, S, XL) 100% poly. Made in China. Hand wash. Bandeau: Back exposed zipper closure. Pants: Zip fly with hook and bar closure. Side slant pockets. Sold as a set. 15 at the knee narrows to 10 at the leg opening. SPDW-WC150. BTR43 S18. superdown is a contemporary label offering on-demand, on-trend, on-social apparel. Always on the pulse of the latest styles, superdown is the go-to for aspiring, trendy, fashion-loving babes who are #superdown for anything.