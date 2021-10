A light and cooling gel formulated with Fig to cool, refresh and revive tired eyes. Other ingredients include Jiaogulan, Ginseng, Laminaria and Arnica, which reduce puffiness. Tyrosinase Inhibitor from Wild Rumex and Vitamin P address dark circles under eyes, while Sea Grass and natural Hyaluronic Acid from Corn, smooth and tone the eye contour, providing lasting hydration. Cools, refreshes and revives tired eyes. Reduces dark under eye circles Smoothes and tones the eye contour