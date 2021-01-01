REN Sirtuin Phytohormone Replenishing Cream

REN Clean Skincare Sirtuin Phytohormone Replenishing Cream is an advanced treatment moisturiser specifically formulated to prevent and treat the signs of ageing especially due to hormonal changes.Your skin will feel reinvigorated, deeply hydrated and will look smoother, firmer and brighter. Bio actives include cell life prolonging sirtuin activators, anti skin-sagging perlecan activators and replenishing phytohormones derived from wild yam.REN Clean Skincare Sirtuin Phytohormone Replenishing Cream contains an exclusive Global Protection Complex which provides powerful anti-oxidant protection while the Biomimetic Hydra+ Complex ensures optimum hydration.Vegan.