h:ours Renae Mini Dress in Tan. - size XL (also in M) h:ours Renae Mini Dress in Tan. - size XL (also in M) Self: 95% nylon 5% spandexLining: 60% rayon 35% nylon 5% spandex. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Padded underwire cups with boned bodice. Ruched jacquard mesh fabric. Neckline to hem measures approx 23 in length. Imported. HURR-WD460. HOD540 S20. h:ours is for sipping cocktails and dancing under the stars, when the hours until sunrise stretch forever and the night belongs to the girls. A purveyor of slinky jersey and body-hugging silhouettes, each piece is made to empower its wearer. After all, isn't confidence the sexiest accessory? From eye-catching cut-outs to strappy asymmetric styling, h:ours pairs sleek looks with the moments you won't want to forget.