Stainless steel case with a blue leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with luminous silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Roman numerals appear at the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Sellita caliber SW 200 automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824-2, containing 26 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 43 mm. Case thickness: 10 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Renaissance Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Mathey-Tissot Renaissance Automatic Blue Dial Mens Watch H9030ABU.