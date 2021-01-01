Renal Cell Carcinoma Awareness Daughter Support Ribbon Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Daughter Renal Cell Carcinoma support, Renal Cell Carcinoma Daughter, Renal Cell Carcinoma Girl, Renal Cell Carcinoma Child, renal cell adenocarcinoma Child, Child renal cell adenocarcinoma awareness, Renal Cell 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.