Renal Diet Cookbook Karen Forester Author

Your kidneys are a pair of organs located toward your lower back. One kidney is on each side of your spine. They filter your blood and remove toxins from your body. Kidneys send toxins to your bladder, which your body later removes toxins during urination. Kidney failure occurs when your kidneys lose the ability to sufficiently filter waste from your blood. Many factors can interfere with your kidney health and function. The renal diet is commonly recommended for those with late stages of chronic kidney disease and end-stage kidney disease. The renal diet is characterized by the reduction of dietary sodium, potassium, and phosphorus. The rationale behind these restrictions is to prevent the buildup of these micronutrients in the blood and to reduce complications, such as hypertension, fluid overload, arrhythmias, bone disorders, and vascular calcifications. A consequence of the renal diet is the reduction in the consumption of some food groups, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, and nuts. Proper treatment and healthy lifestyle changes may be able to improve your outlook. Eating a healthy diet, cutting back on kidney-damaging foods, and treating any underlying issues can help extend your health and your life.