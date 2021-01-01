Renal Diet Cookbook: The Comprehensive Guide For Healthy Kidneys - Delicious, Simple, and Healthy Recipes for Healthy Kidneys Amanda Foster Author

Enjoy a Delicious and Kidney-Friendly Lifestyle!Do you have Renal Failure? Does a friend or family member suffer from this condition? Would you like to adopt the healthy lifestyle your kidneys need?If so, Renal Diet Cookbook: The Comprehensive Guide For Healthy Kidneys is the book you’ve been waiting for!Inside this essential guidebook, you’ll discover how kidney failure works – and the common causes of this ailment. If you’re ready to make the necessary changes and adjustments, this book is your faithful friend. It describes the foods you can consume (and which ones to avoid) and gives you the straight truth about managing this difficult disease.You need your kidneys! These vital organs perform many life-giving functions: Regulating the amount of water in your body Removing wastes from your blood Maintaining your body’s balance of minerals like sodium, potassium, and calcium If you’re trying to avoid compulsory dialysis, you need Renal Diet Cookbook: The Comprehensive Guide For Healthy Kidneys. With this valuable information, you can slowly transition to a Renal Diet. Instead of drastically reducing your calorie intake, a dangerous approach that can cause total renal failure, you can give your body time to adjust with these timely and wise strategies.You really can maintain a Renal Diet without giving up your enjoyment of food. Imagine yourself sharing these delightful dishes with your loved ones: Quick and Easy Renal Omelet Yummy Yogurt and Banana Smoothies Creamy Baked Potato Soup Scrambles Egg and Green Onion Tortillas Asian Style Toasted Ramen and Sesame Salad Delicious Low Sodium Surf and Turf Gumbo Baked Fish with Lemon and Dill Weed You’ll even discover a huge selection of Renal Diet desserts – like fresh Blueberry Cheesecake!Don’t put off this essential healing lifestyle – Read Renal Diet Cookbook: The Comprehensive Guide For Healthy Kidneys right away!It’s time to give your kidneys what they need!