Gold-tone 18kt rose gold case with a red alligator band. Fixed purple bezel with diamond set. Red dial with gold-tone sword-shaped hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: sky map. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 809/1 Automatic movement, containing 32 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape, case size: 37.5 mm, case thickness: 10.75 mm. Pin buckle clasp. Functions: sky map, month, date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: the dial displays the changing constellations and signs of the zodiac. Rendez-vous Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Jaeger LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Celestial Automatic Diamond Ladies Watch Q3482561.