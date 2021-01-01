Silver-tone stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel set with 60 diamonds bezel. Silver guilloche dial with blue sword-shaped hands and black Arabic numeral hour markers. Minute markers around an inner ring. Dial Type: Analog. One subdial displaying: day/night indicator. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 967A Automatic movement, containing 28 Jewels, composed of 214 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 42 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Skeleton case back. Round case shape, case size: 29 mm, case thickness: 8.8 mm. Deployment clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, day/night indicator. Rendez-vous Night And Day Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q3468421, 3468421, 346.84.21, Q346.84.21. Jaeger LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Night and Day Diamond Ladies Watch Q3468421.