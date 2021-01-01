18kt rose gold case with a black alligator leather strap. Fixed 18k rose gold bezel with diamond set. Silver sunburst dial with rose gold-tone sword-shaped hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Two sub-dials displaying: tourbillon and day

ight indiactor. Jaeger LeCoultre Calibre JLC 978 Automatic movement, containing 33 Jewels, composed of 302 parts, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 48 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Round case shape, case size: 39 mm, case thickness: 12.2 mm. Deployment with push button release clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, tourbillon, day

ight indiactor. Rendez-vous Tourbillon Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Item Variations: Q3412407, 3412407, 341.24.07, Q341.24.07. Jaeger LeCoultre Rendez-Vous Tourbillon Night Day Silver Sunburst Dial Ladies Watch Q3412407.