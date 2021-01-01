Rendezvous .5oz Eau De Parfum

Fine fragrance for on the go, it starts off flirty with white florals and sweet sugar cane, then bam, into a sultry amber and vanilla pash. About The Fragrance: The fragrance floats, flicks and licks the dark night air thick with amber, orchid and gardenia that draws you here and there and near to him and her. Lock eyes, let yourself go. Embrace the passion and scandal that starts with rendezvous. Fragrance Family: The Rendezvous Amber & Orchid 14ml Eau de Parfum is part of the Floral Fragrance Family. Floral fragrances are classic and graceful, defined by fresh cut flowers, solifores (single floral notes) or bouquets with fruity highlights or powdery softness. Why You\'ll Love It: Each Glasshouse Fragrances EDP is created without compromise and with its own distinctive character. The fragrance is long lasting, daringly potent and absolutely addictive. Easy to transport in style.