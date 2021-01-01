Lancôme 370 D25 W Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation

Lancôme Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation. What It Is: A luminous foundation with up to 12-hours of lifting and hydration for medium-to-full coverage, re-formulated with added active skincare ingredients. What It Does: A comfortable, medium-to-full coverage foundation formulated with anti-aging properties the Rénergie line of products are known for. Including SPF 27, it lifts and hydrates for up to 12-hours, while, minimizing the appearance of dark spots for a luminous finish. How To Apply Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation: - After cleansing skin, apply face primer. Lancôme suggests La Base Pro Perfecting Makeup Primer. - Using a makeup brush, beauty blender tool (use wet for even more coverage) or fingers, apply Rénergie Lift Makeup Foundation onto skin for desired coverage. - Finish makeup application with Lancôme’s Blush Subtil on cheeks, L’Absolu Rouge lipstick and any one of Lancôme’s award-winning mascaras for that extra dose of Parisian chic! Tools To Use For Desired Foundation Makeup Coverage: - For medium coverage, use sponge or beauty blender tool (lightly damp or dry). - For full-coverage makeup, use fingers and/or a wet beauty blender tool. How-To Find The Best Powder And Foundation For You: Example 1: If surface skin tone is Intensity III (3) – this is usually a medium/tan surface skin tone – and at the Lancôme counter 335W, 340N and 350C are all a match, then use the W, N and C as a guide to find the perfect match. Meaning, if 340N in this scenario blends in perfectly, but a more deeper shade is preferred, then go a shade deeper in the 355(C) or 370 III (C). Example 2: If surface skin tone is Intensity I (1) – this is usually a light/fair surface skin tone – and at the Lancôme counter 110C, 130N and 140N are all a match, using the W, N, and C can guide to the perfect match. This means, if 130N in this scenario blends in perfectly, but it feels too pink, then go a shade deeper and warmer (W). Lancôme is diverse for all women, of all ethnic backgrounds, nationalities and skin types. Benefits: - Provides up to 12-hours of hydration - Makes skin appear visibly radiant and luminous - SPF 27 - Visibly minimizes the appearance of imperfections, including fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots - Transfer-resistant - Fragrance-free - Non-comedogenic - Dermatologist tested for safety Research Results: - 93% agree this makeup foundation feels light and comfortable for all-day wear ** - 87% agree this makeup foundation makes skin appear visibly younger-looking for up to 12-of wear * - 83% agree this makeup foundation visibly improves skin's surface appearance ** (*) Self-assessment by 100 women. (**) Consumer test by 86 women.