Lancôme Rènergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Cream With Spf 30. What It Is: A melting, light-weight sunscreen and face cream in one, this anti-aging moisturizer lifts, firms and corrects dark spots. What Else You Need To Know: A lifting, firming and dark spot correcting cream for the face, neck and décolleté. It is enriched with Linseed extract, exclusively sourced in France. It acts on the key visible signs of aging linked to the loss of collagen: fine lines, wrinkles, elasticity and firmness. How To Use: Apply once a day on the face, neck and décolleté. For sunscreen use: - Apply generously and evenly 15 minutes before sun exposure - Reapply at least every 2 hours - Use a water resistant sunscreen if swimming or sweating - Sun Protection Measures. Spending time in the sun increases your risk of skin cancer and early skin aging.