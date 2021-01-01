Lanc me Renergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra Moisturizer

WHAT IT IS An oil-free, non-greasy moisturizer with SPF 30 protection that works to lift, firm, reduce the appearance of wrinkles and correct dark spots for a visibly younger-looking complexion. 1.7 oz. Made in France. WHAT IT DOES Meet your new moisturizer that breaks all of the rules: R nergie Lift Multi-Action Ultra. Powered by linseed extract, which is known to thrive in extreme conditions, this moisturizer works to lift, firm, improve wrinkles, and visibly reduce dark spots. The formula, housed in a convenient pump format, features a quick-absorbing texture that is oil-free and will not clog pores. This moisturizer also includes SPF 30 to provide additional protection against future environmental skin damage, including dark spots. The texture blends seamlessly into skin, leaving behind no white residue, for radiant, comfortable, hydrated skin all day long with our without makeup. WHAT ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly. Tested under dermatological control. Non-comedogenic. USAGE Apply onto clean face, neck, and d collet daily. RESEARCH RESULTS After one week*: Wrinkles are visibly reduced Skin texture is smoother Skin appears brighter and more radiant After four weeks*: Skin appears firmer and more lifted Dark spots are visibly reduce See a visibly younger-looking complexion *In a 4-week clinical study". Cosmetics - Lancome > Lanc me > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lanc me.