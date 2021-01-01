From burt's bees

Face Cleanser, Burt's Bees Retinol Alternative, Refining Facial Wash, All Natural, Anti-Aging Skin Care, 6 Ounce (Packaging May Vary)

$7.99 on sale
($9.99 save 20%)
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

REFINING CLEANSER: Nourishing face wash provides a deep cleanse and gently exfoliates to reveal smoother, healthy-looking skin with nature’s most powerful ingredients; Packaging may vary NATURAL RETINOL ALTERNATIVE: Exfoliating formula with Bakuchiol, a natural alternative to retinol, provides a deep cleanse without stripping moisture NOURISHING INGREDIENTS: Infused with wrinkle smoothing Bakuchiol and hydrating Vitamin E to improve the texture of aging skin, reduce dullness, and prime your skin for the rest of your skincare regiment DERMATOLOGIST TESTED: Noncomedogenic, this creamy facial cleanser with a natural retinol alternativeis made from 99% natural origin with nutrient rich botanicals and formulated without parabens, phthalates or SLS SKIN RENEWAL COLLECTION: Get clean nourishing feels from the full collection of Burt's Bees Skin Renewal products for that at home spa experience

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com