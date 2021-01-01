Valmont Renewing & Purifying 5-Piece Set

WHAT IT IS Rejuvenate your skin with the Renewing & Purifying set. Prime Renewing Pack, an essential skincare icon, erases signs of fatigue by refreshing the complexion and filling in wrinkles in just minutes. Made in Switzerland. SET INCLUDES Prime Renewing Pack, 1.69 oz. Purifying Pack, 1.69 oz. Moisturizing Booster, 0.14 oz. Moisturizing with a Cream, 0.51 oz. Prime Contour, 0.17 oz. WHAT IT DOES By cleansing deeply the skin, Purifying Pack offers a complimentary action as the ultimate care in purification. Once the skin is refreshed and purified, infuse it with hyaluronic acid with Moisturizing Booster, offering immediate and long lasting hydration, completed by Moisturizing with a Cream. For eye area and lips, Prime Contour hydrates and strengthens the sensitive skin that are most prone to signs of aging. Cosmetics - Valmont > Valmont > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Valmont.