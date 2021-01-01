Max Mara Renoir Cap-Sleeve Blouse

Cut in a relaxed silhouette, this cap-sleeve blouse is a minimalist essential. Roundneck Cap sleeves Back button closure Viscose/elastane Dry clean Made in Italy SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Max Mara's history of impeccable tailoring dates back to 1850, when founder Achille Maramotti's great grandmother owned a fashion atelier in Italy. Since its official launch in 1951, incredible craftsmanship has remained an integral part of the label's heritagefrom its timeless silhouettes in luxe fabrics to sharp suiting, lush wrap coats and sleek accessories. Designer Lifestyle - Max Mara > Max Mara > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Max Mara. Color: Black. Size: 4.