Repair, Restore & Restructure your hair with the New Infusium Professional Hair Treatments. Our transformative formulas contain the i-23 Complex, a customized blend of protein and conditioners, which are designed to treat even the most damaged hair. The Repair + Renew Collection features a rich and indulgent signature scent. We've infused these formulas with Argan Oil and Keratin to help build strength, elasticity, and smoothness.