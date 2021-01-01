Living Proof Restore Repair Mask, One Size , Restore

What it is: A powerful silicone-free conditioning treatment that nurtures dry, damaged hair for long-lasting softness, shine, and smoothness.Hair Type: Straight, Wavy, Curly, and CoilyHair Texture: Fine, Medium, and ThickKey Benefits: Hydrates, Adds Shine, and Protects Against Damage, Split Ends, and BreakageFormulation: CreamHighlighted Ingredients:- Patented Healthy Hair Molecule: Helps protect and keep hair cleaner, longer. - Functionally Active Meadowfoam Seed Oil: Conditions hair and helps nurture to prevent future damage. - Tucuma Butter: Adds softness and shine. Ingredient Callouts: Free of sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, oxybenzone, and contains less than one percent of synthetic fragrances. This product is also vegan and cruelty-free.What Else You Need to Know: This restorative mask supports dry, damaged hair so it looks and feels healthier and nurtured while reversing damage and protecting from future damage.Suggested Usage:-After shampooing, apply generously from roots to ends, leave on for five minutes. -Rinse. -Use one to two times per week as needed as a conditioner replacement.-Size:6.7 oz/ 200 mLIngredients:-Patented Healthy Hair Molecule: Helps protect and keep hair cleaner, longer. -Functionally Active Meadowfoam Seed Oil: Conditions hair and helps nurture to prevent future damage. -Tucuma Butter: Adds softness and shine. Water/Eau/Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Astrocaryum Tucuma Seed Butter, Behentrimonium Chloride, Octafluoropentyl Methacrylate (OFPMA), PPG-3 Benzyl Ether Myristate, C21-28 Alkane, Jojoba Esters, Meadowfoam Estolide, Polyglycerin-3, Sodium Lactate, Serine, Arginine, Linoleamidopropyl Dimethylamine Dimer Dilinoleate, PCA, Glycine, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Alanine, Valine, Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Wax, Sodium PCA, Proline, Threonine, Isoleucine, Quaternium-87, Histidine, Phenylalanine, Cetyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Cetyl Hydroxyethylcellulose, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Ceteth-20, Steareth-20, PEG-75 Stearate, Glyceryl Stearate, Fragrance/Parfum, Glycolic Acid, Aspartic Acid, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Hydroxyacetophenone, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Citronellol.