These Maison Margiela Replica Trainers are carefully constructed from leather and suede. They feature a flat rubber sole, two-toned, a lace up fastening and a round toe.French fashion house Maison Margiela was founded in Paris in 1988 by Belgian designer Martin Margiela. A master of deconstructionism, Margiela earned global praise for his artsy,outlier designs that subvert classic tailoring techniques with reverse seams,recycled textiles,and industrial materials.