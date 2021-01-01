Reptile Cute Gecko Lover Lizard Pet Owner Leopard Gecko Tote Bag

Life Is Better With My Leopard Gecko. Awesome leopard gecko design for the special animal lover or reptile keeper in your life and anyone whose favorite gecko is the leopard gecko. Leopard geckos are tropical lizards that are found in Asia and can be kept as a pet! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.