Rescue Roast Single Serve Pods Autoship

A great morning starts with a purpose, a delicious cup of coffee, and 15 minutes with your best friend. So, we created Rescue Roast to make all three a possibility! 100% of all profits generated by Rescue Roast Blend are donated to a new rescue organization every month. This month, we have teamed up with our friends at PAART, Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team, who work tirelessly to support second chance opportunities for hard to place pups in need of a loving home! To make a blend worthy of the superheroes who drink it, we brought together our favorite Latin and South American growing regions creating a full bodied, velvet-smooth coffee, beautifully balanced tasting notes, with distinct notes of caramel and dark chocolate, followed by subtle notes of raisin and toasted pecan on the finish. Medium Roast Single Serve Pods 100% Organic Certified 100% Arabica 100% Recyclable Single Serve Pods 12 Single Serve Pods Per Carton *Compatible with most Keurig® brewing systems including 2.0. Work in brewers that accept single cup portion packs