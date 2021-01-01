Stainless steel case with a stainless steel bracelet. Uni-directional rotating titanium stainless steel bezel with blue aluminum tabs. Light blue (open heart) dial with silver-tone skeleton hands and dot hour markers. Arabic numeral minute markers (at 5 minute intervals). Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Power reserve indicator. Jord caliber JHLS32 automatic movement, containing 47 Jewels, bitting at 21600 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 40 hours. Scratch resistant Flame Fusion crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 52.5 mm. Case thickness: 22.0 mm. Band width: 26 mm. Band length: 8.25 inches. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 1000 meters / 3300 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second, power reserve indicator. Reserve Series. Dive watch style. Invicta Reserve Automatic Light Blue Dial Mens Watch 35987.