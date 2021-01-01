CLEAN RESERVE Reserve - Warm Cotton 3.4 oz/ 101 mL Eau de Parfum Spray

Fragrance Family: FreshScent Type: Fresh Citrus & FruitsKey Notes: Bergamot, Benzoin, MuskFragrance Description: The name says it all. If fresh, clean, and comforting is your vibe, look no further. This unexpected yet familiar unisex fragrance opens with crisp, airy freshness that settles to a warm cotton musk. About the Bottle: CLEAN RESERVE cares about the health of the planet. Working with vendors who use green manufacturing processes and minimizing the amount of waste produced by the packaging is of paramount importance. The cap is made of sustainable wood from Spain. The glass bottle is recyclable, and the carton is made from FSC-certified paper printed with non-toxic soy and water-based inks.