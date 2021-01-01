Paula's Choice Resist Cellular Defense Daily Moisturizer SPF 25 - Trial Size (15ml)

Soothe and calm normal to dry skin with the Resist Cellular Defense Daily Moisturizer SPF 25 from Paula's Choice. Fast-absorbing and non-greasy, the silky cream is packed with antioxidants to shield from environmental aggressors, whilst providing effective broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, leaving skin with a luminous glow.Ideal for sensitive skin or those with symptoms of rosacea and eczema, the anti-aging moisturizer works to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and dark spots, promoting a younger-looking, smoother complexion and even skin tone. Repairs skin at a cellular level and rebuilds collagen. Suitable for all skin types and can be worn under make-up. E.N.Fragrance and colorant free. No animal testing. Clinically proven non-irritating.