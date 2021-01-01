MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Waterproof Eyebrow Definer Pencil, One Size , Beige

What it is: A micro-tip brow pencil with a built-in spoolie that delivers precise, ultra-pigmented color, and up to 24 hours of smudge-proof and waterproof wear. What Else You Need to Know: Ideal for thin brows, this micro-thin precision pencil glides on smoothly to provide up to 24 hours of waterproof, transfer-proof color. Its narrow, ultra-pigmented pencil adds definition and shape and easily creates a natural, sculpted look. It comes complete with a spoolie brush for ultimate blendability. The pencil is sweat-proof, smudge-proof, and fragrance-free. It's ophthalmologist-tested and does not contain animal-derived ingredients.Suggested Usage:-For a natural result, start at the brow arch and sketch toward the tail.-Fill in using hair-like strokes in the direction of natural hair growth, starting at the inner eye and moving outward.-Use spoolie to blend color and groom hairs.-Size:0.003 oz/ 0.09 gIngredients:10 Soft Blonde, 20 Deep Blonde:Diisostearyl Malate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, C20-40 Acid, C20-40 Alcohols, Mica, Polyethylene, Synthetic Wax, Isoamyl Laurate, Glyceryl Behenate/Eicosadioate, Ethylcellulose, Boron Nitride, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Aqua (Water), Propyl Gallate, [+/- Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Ci 77491, 77492, 77499 (Iron Oxides)].