MAKE UP FOR EVER Aqua Resist Waterproof Tinted Eyebrow Gel, One Size , Multiple Colors

What it is: A lightweight tinted gel that delivers up to 24 hours of waterproof, smudge-proof wear and soft, comfortable hold.What Else You Need to Know: Ideal for unruly brows that need hold, this tinted gel delivers up to 24 hours of waterproof, transfer-proof color and soft, comfortable hold. This creamy, ultra-pigmented formula defines and shapes brows and includes an easy-to-use, angled precision brush to ensure a natural, tamed look. Aqua Resist Waterproof Tinted Eyebrow Gel is smudge-proof, sweat-proof, fragrance-free, and ophthalmologist-tested. It does not contain animal-derived ingredients.Suggested Usage:-Define brow shape with short pressing motions, starting at the inner eye.-Brush in desired direction to blend color and fill in sparse areas, adding more layers until you reach desired level of color and hold.-For extra volume, brush against direction of hair growth, then brush hairs back into place.-Size:0.11 oz/ 3.5 mlIngredients:Isododecane, Hydrogenated Polycyclopentadiene, Behenyl Behenate, Glyceryl Behenate, Methyl Methacrylate Crosspolymer, Silica Silylate, Triacontanyl Pvp, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Ethylene/Propylene Copolymer, Propylene Carbonate, Polyethylene, 1,2-Hexanediol, Caprylyl Glycol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Alumina, Magnesium Oxide, Tocopherol, [+/- Ci 77491, 77492, 77499 (Iron Oxides) Ci 77891 (Titanium Dioxide)].