Cando Resistance Band Exercise Tubing w/ Handles -Yellow, Black (Set) - 36in. 5 Fitness Cords Included

Cando Low Powder (LP) tubing is made from high quality rubber, with all the stretch characteristics of Cando Band. Cando No Latex (NL) tubing is made from a synthetic latex free substance that mimics the stretch and durability qualities of latex band. Cando tubing is used for rehabilitation, conditioning and especially personal training. All exercise tubing are lightweight, take up minimal room and are highly portable. There are 8 progressive levels of resistance to accommodate the lightest to the strongest needs. Until 2006 there were 7 levels of tubing - but because of the burgeoning fitness industry there are now 8!