THE RESISTANCE IS HERE. With no exposed hardware, durable construction that stretches up to four times its length, and an integrated double handle, the Nike Resistance Band is great for any workout. Benefits Integrated double handle is easy to grip. Soft fabric exterior helps protect you from unexpected pinches. Durable construction delivers lasting wear. Product Details Light band provides up to 20lbs (9.07kg) resistance Materials: 51% rubber/23% polyester/23% nylon/2% iron/1% acrylonitrile butadine styrene. Imported Style: N0009; Color: Black/Volt; Gender: Male; Age Group: Adult