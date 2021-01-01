POC Sports Resistance DH Jersey - Large - Uranium Black

Features of the POC Sports Resistance DH Jersey Precise mountain bike Fit Vectran re-inforced sleeves offering High durability and abrasion resistance Body fabric with High levels of breathability and wicking Flexible material ideal for use with or without POC body armor Mesh armpits for increased ventilation and comfort Abrasion resistant Cordura reinforcements on the sleeve provide enhanced crash protection Singlelayer fabric on the elbows reduces friction for better durability in a fall Reflective labels help to heighten rider visibility