Resort Medallion Essential-Backpack

This is the Vera Bradley Essential Backpack in the Resort Medallion pattern. Whether you are trekking around campus, planning an overnight stay, or preparing for a quick weekend trip this backpack is your adventure companion. Extremely lightweight and built to last, it is also machine washable and fade resistant. It features 2 front zip pockets, 1 top zip main compartment, and 2 side elasticized slip pockets great for water or beverage bottles. The large front pocket contains 5 pen slips, an ID window, and a large slip pocket. The top zip main compartment has a padded full size slip pocket in the back. Pattern placement will vary, making each backpack unique. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" to find other bags and accessories in the Resort Medallion pattern. Dimensions: 11.25 wide x 16 high x 6 inches deep with 3 inch top handle drop and 31 inch adjustable padded shoulder straps.