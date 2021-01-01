Restless Legs Syndrome Family Awareness Brother Wings Suppor Tote Bag

For lovers of all things Great design for Brother Restless Legs Syndrome support, Restless Legs Syndrome Niece, Restless Legs Syndrome nephew, Restless Legs Syndrome son, Restless Legs Syndrome daughter, Restless Legs Syndrome baby, K12Restless Legs Syndro 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.