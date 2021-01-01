Noodle & Boo Restorative Leg & Foot Balm

WHAT IT IS A luxurious balm that can be used to massage the legs and feet of people experiencing prenatal aches and pains. 4.8 fl oz. Made in the USA. WHAT IT DOES Shea butter combined with a blend of organic citrus and sugar cane extracts works to exfoliate, soften, and moisturize dry, tight skin. HOW TO USE IT Apply daily to legs and feet using gentle massage techniques for best results. INGREDIENTS Water (aqua), cetyl alcohol, butyrospermum parkii (shea butter), glycerin (vegetable), isopropyl palmitate, glyceryl stearate, peg-100 stearate, helianthus annuus seed oil (sunflower), dimethicone, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, acer saccharinum extract (sugar maple), citrus aurantium dulcis fruit extract (orange), citrus limon fruit extract (lemon), saccharum officinarum extract (sugarcane), vaccinium myrtillus fruit/leaf extract, salicylic acid, sodium carbomer, sodium citrate, honey, disodium edta, sodium dehydroacetate, fragrance (parfum). Children's Wear - Layette Apparel And Acce > Noodle & Boo > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Noodle & Boo.